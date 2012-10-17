Apple Makes An Acquisition!

Eddy Cue, the Apple exec in charge of Internet services

Photo: AP

Apple has made an acqui-hire, buying Particle, a company that specialises in HTML development, Josh Lowensohn at CNET reports.The purchase was made a few weeks ago, and not all of Particle’s dozen employees continued on at Apple. Particle had worked with Apple in past on Apple.com, iAd, and iTunes Extra.



Lowensohn speculates the team will be working on Apple’s web applications like iCloud.com. If there’s one place Apple is weak, it’s on the web. Apple has never built great Internet-based services. So, beefing up the team that works on those products makes sense.

