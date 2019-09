Apple just announced that it’s acquiring Beats, the headphone maker and streaming music company, for $US3 billion.

Apple has made tons of acquisitions, but this is its biggest one yet.

Up until now, Apple’s biggest acquisition was NeXT, which Apple paid $US400 million for back in 1997.

See the chart below.

