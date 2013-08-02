Apple Just Acquired A Company That Could Help Make The Chip For The iWatch

Here comes the next round of iWatch hype – Apple has acquired Passif Semiconductor, a company that makes low-power chipsets, exactly what you’d need to make a really cool watch.



The news comes to us from AllThingsD.

The official comment from Apple is the usual not-really-a-comment-at-all:

“Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.”

Having acquired nine companies since October of last year, this is certainly true. But with rumours of an Apple-designed watch flying around like crazy, this will only further fuel speculation.

