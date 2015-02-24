Apple has acquired London music production software company Camel Audio

Apple has acquired London-based music technology company Camel Audio, according to a report by MacRumors.

Camel Audio produced the Alchemy software suite, which included plugins, synths and effects to help musicians produce tracks digitally. But in January 2015 the company mysteriously closed its doors, telling customers that its products were “no longer available for purchase,” and thanking them for their support.

The reason for this sudden shuttering has now emerged: It seems to have been acquired by Apple for an undisclosed sum. As evidence, MacRumors points to a document filed with Companies House. It names an Apple lawyer as the new director of the company, and its address as 100 New Bridge Street — Apple’s UK HQ.

Apple’s decision to discontinue Camel Audio’s products — rather than simply bring them in-house, as it did with Beats — suggests they will be folded into existing Apple products. The Cupertino company already offers the consumer-level Garageband for digital music production, as well as Logic Pro X at the high-end.

Here’s the statement Camel Audio posted online in January:

We would like to thank you for the support we’ve received over the years in our efforts to create instruments and effects plug-ins and sound libraries. Camel Audio’s plug-ins, Alchemy Mobile IAPs and sound libraries are no longer available for purchase. We will continue to provide downloads of your previous purchases and email support until July 7, 2015. We recommend you download all of your purchases and back them up so that you can continue to use them (Instructions: How to Download and Backup Your Products). Thank you again for your support.

We’ve reached out to Apple about their intentions for Camel Audio and will update if it responds.

