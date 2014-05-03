Apple Bought A Company That Could Help Save Your IPhone's Battery Life

Apple bought a startup called LuxVue, the maker of power-efficient LEDs, Apple confirmed in a statement to Business Insider.

TechCrunch first reported the news.

It’s unclear how much Apple paid for LuxVue, but it has raised $US43 million so far. TechCrunch says the LuxVue team will join Apple’s hardware innovations division.

LuxVue makes LED displays that don’t suck up a lot of power, which Apple could theoretically use to make iPhone and iPad screens that don’t kill your battery as quickly.

An Apple spokesperson confirmed the acquisition with the same statement the company always gives when it buys a company: “Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.”

