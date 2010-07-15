Apple Acquires Another Mapping Company

Photo: Reuters

Apple has made another stealthy, small acquisition, buying Quebec-based mapping technology company Poly9.There’s very little information on the acquisition. It looks like this was an acqui-hire for talent.



It looks like Apple could be hiring Poly9 to help build a map product for the iPad and iPhone so Apple doesn’t have to rely on Google Maps.

Here’s what Poly9 does according to the LinkedIn page of a former employee:

Poly9 is a technology studio in Quebec City specializing in 2D & 3D web mapping, and interactive media.

Since 2005, we have designed and developed some of the most exciting and popular web mapping applications for major clients. We are also behind highly visible Google Gadgets, running on iGoogle and the Google Gadget Ads platforms.

Our company’s flagship product, Poly9 FreeEarth, is the first geographic 3D globe that works in all browsers, and does not require any download or installation.

Last fall reports surfaced that Apple purchase Google Maps competitor Placebase.

