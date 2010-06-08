Apple Ace John Gruber Hints New Apple TV Is Coming Today

With just an hour to go until Apple kicks off WWDC, Apple ace John Gruber of Daring Fireball is in with his predictions.



Gruber hints that we’ll get an “iPhone HD,” a “new Apple TV,” “never-before-seen features in OS 4,” and an “update to Safari with an extension API and ‘Reader’ mode.”

Naturally, that’s not all we’ll get from Apple today. Click here to see what else is coming →

