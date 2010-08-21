Apple Ace John Gruber Calls Eric Schmidt "Creepy," And A "Weird Dude"

Google CEO Eric Schmidt is a “creepy,” “weird dude,” in the opinion of influential blogger John Gruber of Daring Fireball.



Eric Schmidt has said a few odd things in the past year. Of note, he thinks people will want to change their name once they become adults to escape all the dumb things they’ve said on the Internet as kids. He also thinks that it’s better that Google (a company beholden to shareholders) has all your personal information over the Government (an institution theoretically beholden to its citizens), Gruber points out.

If other people start agreeing with Gruber, it could be trouble for Schmidt. We get the feeling that Schmidt is a figure head at Google. He’s sent around to conferences and panels, but most of the key business decisions come from Sergey Brin.

If Schmidt’s creeping people out, and he’s not involved in key strategic acquisitions, then what good is he?

Essentially, Brin’s the real CEO, and Schmidt makes it easier for Brin to work outside the spotlight. Remember, Schmidt didn’t even know Google bought Android. In his own words, he said, “One day Larry and Sergey bought Android, and I didn’t even notice.”

More recently, Brin is said to be the driving force behind the Slide acquisition.

See Also: Eric Schmidt: Good Or Just Lucky?

