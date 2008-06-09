Apple (AAPL): Where To Follow Steve Jobs Critical 1PM ET Keynote

From Silicon Alley Insider: In a few hours, the hype will be history: At 1 p.m. ET, Apple (AAPL) boss Steve Jobs will take the stage at San Francisco’s Moscone centre to deliver his keynote at Apple’s annual developer conference. Most expect him to announce a new, 3G version of the iPhone, in addition to things we know he’ll show off — like the new app platform for the iPhone and iPod touch.



As with past Apple keynotes, there won’t be an official live audio or video stream. We will offer live coverage and analysis of the keynote, including a live blog of Jobs’ speech from the Moscone centre. Check back here (or on our homepage) for live coverage beginning around 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

Don’t want to watch our live stream? There are plenty of others to pick from. If for some reason we go down we’ll be checking in on MacRumors’ Live text feed, which offers real-time updates. There will also be plenty of chatter on Twitter: The best way to check up on it may be via Summize, which offers real-time Tweet search; Twitter says it’ll be watching extra close to reduce the odds of an outage during the keynote.

