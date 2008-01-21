Apple (AAPL): UK iPhone Sales Below Plan

Apple has only sold 190,000 iPhones in the UK since the phone went on sale on November 9th, the FT says. This compares to the 200,000 target by carrier O2 and a 350,000-400,000 estimate by Gartner Group. The shortfall has prompted talk of an iPhone price-cut similar to the one in the US.

The FT says sales were strong into Christmas but have since fallen off. The shortfall in the UK matches the one in France, where iPhone sales have also been disappointing.

At 269 pounds plus a 35 pound monthly contract, the UK iPhone is still far more expensive than the one in the US (on a dollar basis).

