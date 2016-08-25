Here's how Apple's stock has performed in the five years since Tim Cook became CEO

It’s been exactly five years since Tim Cook took the reins at the world’s largest tech company, and there’s been no shortage of pontificating over Apple’s current state to celebrate the occasion.

The company’s stock performance, though, points to a period that’s been good, but maybe not ideal. This chart from Statista gets at the idea: Though Apple’s stock price has more than doubled since Cook took over, the company now only slightly beats the Nasdaq Composite Index. Meanwhile, shares from rival tech giants like Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft are all soaring a bit higher.

Now, stock fluctuations can’t tell the whole story. Apple’s profits are still through the roof, and Cook has taken invaluable steps for social issues like gay rights and carbon neutrality. It’s still a massive company. But iPhone and iPad sales are fading, the Apple Watch hasn’t blown up, and revenues are down. At least lately, Apple’s stock appears to reflect that feeling.

