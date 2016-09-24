Apple is sharply down after a research firm says iPhone 7 sales are down 25%

Apple was down over 2% during trading on Friday, although it has made a comeback and is currently down only 1.65% on the day.
The stock dropped sharply at about 1:30 PM ET. Apparently, a German research firm, GfK, issued a report based on “channel checks” suggesting that iPhone 7 exuberance was misplaced.
People who have seen a copy of the report are saying that it claims that iPhone 7 unit sales are down 25% on an annual basis against last year’s iPhone 6S model.
GfK claims iPhone 7 unit sales are down 25% YoY Vs 6S. $AAPL
— Justin Pulitzer (@JustinPulitzer) September 23, 2016
Here’s the chart:
Developing…
