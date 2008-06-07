Apple (AAPL): Production Delays May Cripple 3G iPhone Sales

From Silicon Alley Insider: Counting on the 3G iPhone launch to drive Apple’s stock to the stars? (AAPL). Planning on grabbing the new unit 30 second after it goes on sale? Better hope the information fed to Barron’s this weekend is wrong:



[W]hat the fanboys won’t tell you — as won’t many unabashed boosters in the press — is that the iPhone’s production rollout is behind schedule. That’s what a number of tech hedge-fund managers are saying, attributing their information to investigative research outfits that talk with engineers and supply-chain managers at the contract manufacturer and component suppliers in Asia.

These sources say that Apple has slashed its internal expectations for iPhone unit sales by up to 16%. They report that Apple had planned to ship 12 million 3G units by the end of the third quarter, but now expects to ship about 10 million to 10.5 million by the fourth quarter, owing to production delays. IN A RESPONSE TYPICAL AMID SUCH rumours, people have been stating that Apple has shipped hundreds of thousands of 3G iPhones, which are supposedly sitting on warehouse shelves. But hedge-fund sources say that Foxconn International Holdings (2038.Hong Kong), the contract manufacturer that assembles the devices, has shipped only several thousand…

