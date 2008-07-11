Apple (AAPL): New iPhone Software Fine, Irrelevant For Stock

AmTech was able to install an early release version of iPhone 2.0 software a day ahead of its official launch. The firm’s overall impression was positive, if not over the top:



Our key take-away is that version 2.0 software turns an iPhone into an even more useful device with a high degree of customisation (there are 500+ applications with what we believe will ultimately be thousands to choose from)…We noticed that these Apps do not take up much storage space. In our already pretty filled 8 GB iPhone, we were able to load 17 applications with room for plenty more.

Ironically, AmTech was most impressed by the ability to listen to…terrestrial radio:

Of note, we found AOL Radio impressive as it allows one to connect to internet radio. We found it somewhat surreal and cool to be able to listen to Alice 97.3, a popular Bay Area alternative radio station, on our iPhone.

AmTech reiterated BUY on Apple (AAPL), target price $220.

