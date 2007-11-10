Apple (AAPL) Movie Rental Service To Launch?*

Hey, haven’t we seen that same headline before? Why, yes, we have. But, it’s a relatively slow Friday, so here goes: Apple’s newest version of iTunes looks like it is set up to accommodate movie rentals. Which doesn’t mean it will actually offer movie rentals.

In other news, we’ve become huge fans of the NFL Network’s “Follow Your Team,” on iTunes, which offers 15 or 20-minute highlights of any game this season, usually about a day after the game. It’s a great way to watch a lousy team (say, the Minnesota Vikings) with an awesome player (say, Adrian Peterson): You just wait until something spectacular happens, then pony up $1.99 the next day. Also: Totally love the new iPod nano. Video quality is amazing.

