Apple (AAPL) Working on iPhone-Microsoft Exchange Fix

As we’ve described in the anecdotes below, the Apple iPhone is gradually infiltrating the lucrative business market. The biggest barriers to widespread corporate adoption remain:

Crappy email typing vs. the Blackberry (especially in cold weather), and Inability to easily interface with Microsoft Exchange and Outlook (MSFT).

Judging from this Apple job listing, (spotted by Apple Insider), Apple is now addressing the second barrier:

The iPhone Quality team is looking for a motivated, highly-technical Exchange test/sync engineer with excellent problem solving and communication skills. You will join a dynamic team responsible for qualifying the latest iPhone products. Your focus will be testing Exchange and Outlook functionality with Apple’s innovative new phone. The successful candidate will complete both documented and adhoc testing to ensure high quality releases.

See Also:

Apple iPhone Goes Corporate, Part 4: Hedge Funds

iPhone Gaining Traction in New York Business Circle

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.