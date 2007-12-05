Apple (AAPL) iPhone Sales in France 1/10th Early U.S. Pace

Orange has sold nearly 30,000 iPhones since the unit went on sale in France last week, says Reuters. This means that the early pace in France is less than one-tenth that in the U.S., where Apple sold 270,000 in the first weekend. The French cell market, meanwhile, is about 1/5th the size of the U.S. market: 45 million subs vs. 213 million.

Orange is selling an unlocked iPhone for 649 Euros, with another 100 Euro charge if another operator is used. It expects to add 400,000-600,000 iPhone users in the first year. The European cell market is considerably different than the US market, which could limit iPhone sales relative to the U.S.

