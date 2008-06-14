Apple (AAPL) Down Again on Concerns About Steve Jobs

From Silicon Alley Insider: Apple’s (AAPL) explanation of why Steve Jobs looked thin and wan at WWDC on Monday have not put to rest concerns that he’s suffering from something more serious than a “common bug.” Apple’s stock has been smashed in recent days and is down another 3% this morning.



Specifically, Apple’s explanation did not rule out the possibility that Steve’s cancer has come back. Unless/until Apple or Steve issues a statement that clearly rules out this possibility–or unless/until Steve appears publicly again looking to be in robust health–we expect these concerns will persist.

More on Silicon Alley Insider >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.