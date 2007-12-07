Apple (AAPL): Analyst Jacks iPhone Sales Estimate

RBC Apple analyst Mike Abramsky is stoked about more than just Apple’s Mac sales (AAPL). He’s also so excited by the iPhone’s European debut that he’s raised his 2008 global iPhone unit-sales estimate to 12.5 million (vs. the 10 million target Steve Jobs threw out at the iPhone launch).

From SeekingAlpha:

iPhone subscriptions in the U.K., Germany, and France are all doing strong business and are outselling competitors smartphones, including the Nokia N95 and E-Series, Samsung BlackJack and LG Prada. More than 4 million iPhones should move off European shelves by the end of next year.



Although there’s still no word when the iPhone will be released in Canada, the device should be launched in the first quarter of 2008 along with launches in Italy and Spain.

In light of the success across the pond, Mr. Abramsky is raising his iPhone sales outlook to 12.5 million units at the end of 2008. RBC Capital Markets currently has an “outperform” rating on Apple with a price target of $205