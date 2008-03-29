Apple (AAPL) 35%-Off Stock Sale: Over!

Good news for Apple (AAPL) investors: After a 40% drop from its year-high, the stock looks like it’s bottomed out and is on the rise again. Shares are trading around $144 today, up 2.5% on the day and up 20% from AAPL’s 6-month low around $120.



What’s changed? Not much. Mac sales — Apple’s real growth story — are still hot, and there’s been a bunch of noise about the company’s upcoming 3G iPhone.

Otherwise, it’s the same Apple at $144 that it was at $120 — and at $202.96, the stock’s all-time high, hit last Dec. 27.

Previously:

Apple’s Stock: Still 35% Off At A Broker Near You (March 4)

Apple Announces 35%-Off Sale! (January 29)

Apple’s Growth Story Intact: Mac Sales Up Huge In February (March 18)

Apple’s Real Growth Story Is Intact (January 16)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.