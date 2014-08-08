Take A Look At The Ridiculous Clothing Line Apple Released In The '80s

Apple might be known for its minimalistic aesthetic now, but there was a time when that wasn’t true.

Back in 1986, Apple released a clothing line it called “The Apple Collection,” filled with oversized sweatshirts, windbreakers, and obnoxiously bright patterns.

It’s hard to imagine that black-turtleneck aficionado Steve Jobs would have approved of these clothes — the catalogue was released a year after he left the company.

Laura Stampler contributed to this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.