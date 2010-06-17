Apple: 600,000 iPhone 4 Pre-Orders On First Day

Photo: Associated Press

Holy cow! Apple just announced it took 600,000 pre-orders yesterday for its new iPhone 4, including orders placed with its carrier partners.That is HUGE.



This in addition to AT&T’s statement just now that iPhone 4 pre-orders were 10 times higher yesterday than the first day of iPhone 3GS pre-orders a year ago.

This makes our prediction of 2 million shipped by June 27 look pretty easy, if Apple can manufacture and ship them fast enough.

Don’t miss: iPhone 4 Is Huge: Apple Should Ship At Least 2 Million On Opening Weekend

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 16 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — Yesterday Apple and its carrier partners took pre-orders for more than 600,000 of Apple’s new iPhone 4. It was the largest number of pre-orders Apple has ever taken in a single day and was far higher than we anticipated, resulting in many order and approval system malfunctions. Many customers were turned away or abandoned the process in frustration. We apologise to everyone who encountered difficulties, and hope that they will try again or visit an Apple or carrier store once the iPhone 4 is in stock.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.