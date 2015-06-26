Apple may have dropped a big hint about two upcoming products that could launch this year

LinusTechTips The Retina 5K iMac Apple currently offers

The latest developer build for Apple’s new Mac software, El Capitan, has revealed some clues about products Apple might have in the pipeline.

Specifically, it looks like the company might be working on a new 21.5-inch iMac with a sharper 4K screen and a new Bluetooth remote control — which could be intended for a refreshed Apple TV set top box.

The code for El Capitan includes support for a 4,096 x 2,304 Apple-made display, according to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman, who worked with journalist Pierre Dandumont to spot the files. No such support exists in OS X Yosemite, writes Gurman, which suggests that Apple might unveil a new iMac around the time the final version of El Capitan launches.

El Capitan also includes a reference to a new Bluetooth remote control that supports multi-touch input and infrared, which is how remote controls typically communicate with your TV set. From 9to5Mac’s description, it sounds like you’ll be able to scroll by swiping on the remote’s trackpad, which would be a first for Apple TV remotes. The file also indicates that the remote will support Siri input as well.

The report notes that there may be a reference to Force Touch in the code as well, but that was less clear.

Apple was widely expected to announce a new Apple TV streaming box at its Worldwide Developer event earlier this month, but it didn’t. One of the biggest rumours surrounding that new Apple TV, though, was the addition of a redesigned remote control that included new features such as haptic feedback.

Apple’s next press event will likely take place in September, which is when it typically unveils its new iPhones. It also usually holds an event to reveal new iPads in October, so it’s possible that we’ll also see a new Apple TV and refreshed Mac computers at either of those events.

