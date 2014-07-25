Let's Hope This Concept For Apple's 4K Display Becomes A Reality

Apple is reportedly working on a 4K “Ultra HD” desktop display to release later this year, but while it’s not clear if the display will belong to a new iMac or a new Thunderbolt Display, one new concept depicts what that gorgeous screen might look like.

These concepts, which were designed by Texas State University student Edgar Rios and discovered by 9to5Mac’s Ben Lovejoy, show a large display mounted onto an aluminium iMac stand. Besides a small border on the top and bottom of the screen, the bezels on the sides are slimmed down to the point of nonexistent.

The display also showcases some of the redesigned icons coming in OS X 10.10 Yosemite in a semi-translucent dock on the bottom.

The Mac Pro, which Apple released last December, can support up to three 4K displays at once, but Apple does not make any 4K displays currently.

Check out some of these images, courtesy of Rios (and Behance, where the images were originally posted):

Behance / Edgar Rios Rios shows what an Apple 4K display would look like on a black stand.

