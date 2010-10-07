Apple Is Gearing Up To Sell 45 Million iPads Next Year -- That's ~$30 Billion Of Revenue

Still don’t think the iPad is an absolutely earth-shaking blockbuster hit?



Apple is gearing up to sell 45 million of them next year, says Ticonderoga Securities analyst Brian White who just chatted with supply-chain vendors in China and Taiwan (via Elizabeth Woyke at Forbes).

A couple of months ago, we mentioned that hedge-fund manager Jeff Matthews expected Apple to eventually sell 50 million iPads a year–a forecast that, in some corners, was greeted with howls of derision. Based on this latest news, it seems like the 50-million year may come sooner than expected.

45 million iPads, by the way, is about $30 billion of revenue. To put that in perspective, that’s almost as much revenue as the entire company generated in 2008. Not bad for a product that didn’t exist six months ago.

And, of course, the iPad’s explosive launch isn’t just turbocharging Apple. It’s shaking the foundations of the entire global PC industry.

Goldman Sachs, which has been bullish on Microsoft for most of the 25 years since it took the company public, just pulled the plug on the stock.

One reason for this?

iPad cannibalization.

See Also: Here’s What The Next Version Of The iPad Is Going To Look Like

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.