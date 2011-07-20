APPLE $400!

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Apple shares broke the $400 mark for the first time following the company’s amazing Q3 earnings.They’ve now dropped slightly back below $400, but are still up more than 5% after hours.



That put the company’s market cap above $368 billion, which is still quite a ways from the most valuable company in the world — Exxon, which is valued at $415 billion.

Trading in the stock was halted for 20 minutes this afternoon so investors could digest the earnings report, but resumed at 4:50.

