Don't Get Your Hopes Up For A New 4-Inch iPhone

Last month, reports began to circulate about a new 4-inch iPhone from Apple that would be introduced in 2015.

A new report from Chinese news site Feng.com, however, cites supply chain sources who claim the 4-inch iPhone isn’t going to happen.

The supply chain sources claim that Apple hasn’t submitted any “production tasks” relating to a smaller iPhone, calling the rumours of a smaller iPhone “hype.”

Here’s the relevant (though roughly translated) bit of the Feng.com article, courtesy of MacRumors.

Wei Feng network today through Apple’s supply chain has learned about the 4-inch screen iPhone 6s argument is just a hype. Supply chain sources said that Apple has not made any new production tasks iPhone 4 inches to parts of the supply chain, and therefore will be launched on 4-inch screen Apple iPhone 6s argument is not true – at least so far.

Apple’s introduction of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus introduced larger 4.7-inch and 5-inch displays, which left fans of Apple’s older phones without an option for a smaller phone. Now it sounds like those holding out for a smaller iPhone 6S shouldn’t hold their breath.

Or they could just go back a generation and buy a 4-inch iPhone 5S or 5C.

