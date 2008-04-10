Apple 3G iPhone To Have GPS, Broadcom Involved (BRCM)--Report*

Don’t you just love all this crazy Apple iPhone speculation? (AAPL) Yesterday, it was that “friend of a friend” report about how the 3G iPhone will have, well, 3G, along with a better battery, 32 gigs, etc. Two days ago it was a rumour that the reason Walt Mossberg retracted his videotaped assertion that the 3G iPhone would be out “in 60 days” was that Steve Jobs called him personally to complain. And now, today, it’s this delightfully articulate deduction that arrived in our inbox suggesting that, among other things, the 3G iPhone will have GPS (lightly edited to protect the source):



My Dad has a good friend whose wife works high up at Apple. My parents gave me an iPhone for Christmas knowing I wanted to wait for the next generation iPhone, or at least a significantly upgraded iPhone. I feared a Christmas gift iPhone, no matter how well intentioned and generously given, might be eclipsed by an significantly upgraded iPhone at MacWorld in January. I didn’t want my parents to get me an iPhone that I’d almost immediately want to replace. Knowing this, my Dad asked his friend’s wife if he’d be “safe” getting me an iPhone for Christmas that wouldn’t be outdone come MacWorld in January. She assured him nothing significant was in the works for the iPhone for at least six months (bear in mind this was last December).

Tonight, based on a recent informal conversation my Dad had with his friend’s wife who works at Apple, he told me the next iPhone is likely to have GPS. Usually, my Dad’s friend’s wife doesn’t let Apple product info slip out until right before a new product announcement is made. This being the case, I’m betting GPS will be included with the 3G iPhone… and soon.

*UPDATE: A second source agrees that the 3G iPhone will have GPS and thinks Broadcom (BRCM) is involved. This is also (very) unconfirmed.

