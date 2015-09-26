Apple's new touchscreen on the iPhone 6S fixes a big annoyance with typing

If you spend a big chunk of your day typing on touchscreens, there’s a chance you’re going to make the occasional typo.

When this happens, I typically struggle to place the cursor in the exact spot I need to edit. It’s incredibly hard to be that precise with your finger, so I usually end up deleting a few words to get the cursor in the right area.

Apple’s new iPhone 6S makes that process a lot easier since it has a pressure sensitive screen.

With a feature that Apple calls 3D Touch, you can press down hard on the keyboard to turn it into a trackpad.

This allows you to move the cursor by swiping rather than trying to place it in the right spot by tapping your finger on the screen.

Here’s how it looks:

It works really smoothly, and it’s way easier than trying to place the cursor with your finger. To use the feature, simply press down a bit harder than you normally would on the screen. You’ll feel a haptic feedback sensation to let you know you’re doing it right.

Additions like this give us an idea of how Apple’s 3D Touch could be put to use in ways other than simply launching submenus and shortcuts in iOS.

