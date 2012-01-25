APPLE: 37 Million iPhones Sold Last Quarter

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Apple just announced its iPhone sales for Q4 2011.This is the first quarter reflecting sales of the new iPhone 4S, so expectations were pretty high.



As you can see, Apple more than beat expectations.

The results:

iPhone sales: 37.04 million vs. 30.2 million expected (34 million whisper)

Apple also announced its iPad sales:

iPad sales: 15.4 million vs. 13.2 million expected (13 million whisper)

