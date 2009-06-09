Apple: 3 Million iPhones, iPod Touches Sold Since March

During its WWDC keynote, Apple (AAPL) announced that it’s sold more than 40 million iPhones and iPod touch devices. That’s about 3 million more than the 37 million it said it sold through the end of March.

Because “more than 40 million” is vague, it’s hard to tell what that means, but it sounds a bit low.

No surprise, though, that people would put off buying a new iPhone until the new one was announced. (We’ve been telling everyone who will listen to wait.)

