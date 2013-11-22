Apple Beats Samsung: Awarded $US290 Million In Patent Trial

A jury awarded Apple $US290 million in its patent retrial against Samsung today.

This was less than Apple wanted. In the trial, Apple asked Samsung to pay $US380 million in damages. Samsung argued it should only pay $US52 million.

Last year, Apple was awarded $US1.05 billion in damages from Samsung for patent infringement. The judge in that case later reduced the award to about $US599 million. In April of this year, Apple was also awarded another $US40 million in damages in another patent case that involved Samsung’s Galaxy S II smartphone.

So all together Samsung will end up paying Apple $US929 million in damages for patent infringement.

In a statement to Business Insider, Apple spokespersn Kristin Huguet said:

For Apple, this case has always been about more than patents and money. It has been about innovation and the hard work that goes into inventing products that people love. While it’s impossible to put a price tag on those values, we are grateful to the jury for showing Samsung that copying has a cost.

Here’s Samsung’s statement:

We are disappointed by today’s decision, which is based in large part on a patent that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has recently deemed invalid. While we move forward with our post-trial motions and appeals, we will continue to innovate with groundbreaking technologies and great products that are loved by our many customers all around the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.