The next laptops Apple launches could fix the biggest complaints with the new MacBook Pro

After a long wait, Apple released redesigned laptops last fall.

Although they were well-received, some Apple users complained about some decisions, especially certain limitations that affect pro users, like the lack of a 32GB RAM option.

Now, it seems as if Apple is poised to correct many of the biggest complaints about the new MacBook Pro with new models expected to launch in 2017, according to a research note from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo published on Friday seen by Business Insider.

Here are some of the issues people have complained about, and how Kuo believes Apple could fix them:

High price : Kuo expects Apple to “offer discounts to boost shipments this year” on the 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar. Apple hopes that “it gradually replaces the 13-inch MacBook Air.”

: Kuo expects Apple to “offer discounts to boost shipments this year” on the 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar. Apple hopes that “it gradually replaces the 13-inch MacBook Air.” Lacklustre performance: Apple will adopt Intel’s latest chips for its newest laptops, according to Kuo. “We predict that in 2017, all MacBook models will be upgraded to feature Intel’s new Kaby Lake platform.”

Apple will adopt Intel’s latest chips for its newest laptops, according to Kuo. “We predict that in 2017, all MacBook models will be upgraded to feature Intel’s new Kaby Lake platform.” Lack of battery life : “We believe the new MacBook Touch Bar models featuring the Kaby Lake platform will be power-efficient, which may also positively affect shipments.”

: “We believe the new MacBook Touch Bar models featuring the Kaby Lake platform will be power-efficient, which may also positively affect shipments.” Not enough memory: Kuo says a 16GB RAM option may be added to the new 12-inch MacBook. A 15-inch MacBook with 32GB is also in the works. “Considering the restrictions of current memory designs, we believe this last model will adopt desktop memory to satisfy high-end users,” writes Kuo.

Ultimately, Kuo believes that the new MacBooks’ “specifications and designs will be similar to 2016 new models.”

Kuo says that he expects Apple’s 12-inch MacBook to begin production in the second quarter, and new MacBook Pros to enter production in the third quarter.

Finally, the 15-inch MacBook with 32GB memory will be Apple’s “most significantly redesigned product this year,” and will enter production in the fourth quarter.

Although Apple’s line of Macs saw a sales decline in 2016, Kuo believes that shipments will return to growth in 2017. He says biggest reason shipments dropped in 2017 were production delays.

Demand for Apple’s new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, a new touchscreen keyboard, is high, says Kuo. Apple may decide to “expand” production of the Touch Bar models by 50%.

Ultimately, Kuo’s predictions line up exactly with what Apple usually does with its new Mac products — introduce an expensive, cutting-edge model or two, and over the next few years, iron out the bugs, improve their performance, and cut prices.

