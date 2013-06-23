Apple Says These Apps 'Raise The Bar In Design, Technology, And Innovation'

A little over a week ago, Apple revealed the winners of its 2013 design awards.



The awards are meant to recognise the best and most innovative Mac and iOS app produced by independent developers. It is also a way for Apple to show off the most creative uses of its products.

The apps that Apple selected are useful, fun, and of course beautiful.

Without further adieu, here are 2013’s winners.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.