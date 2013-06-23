Apple Says These Apps 'Raise The Bar In Design, Technology, And Innovation'

A little over a week ago, Apple revealed the winners of its 2013 design awards.
The awards are meant to recognise the best and most innovative Mac and iOS app produced by independent developers. It is also a way for Apple to show off the most creative uses of its products.
The apps that Apple selected are useful, fun, and of course beautiful.
Without further adieu, here are 2013’s winners.
Yahoo Weather updated its app earlier this year. The new changes were so good that Apple basically borrowed Yahoo's entire design for its new weather app in iOS 7.
Badland is a beautiful game that is packed with unique challenges that make it difficult to put down.
Letterpress is well known for its beautiful design. It's no surprise that Apple chose the simple game for its design award. The app designer Loren Brichter is famous for creating engaging and functional apps.
Ridiculous Fishing is a beautiful game that is reminiscent of older 16-bit games. Its look is striking, different and refreshing.
The makers of SkyGamblers: Storm Raiders paid close attention to detail. The game's immersive experience lets you fly through recreated cities. We really like how you can notice the weather changes and perspective from the air to the ground.
Evernote is known for its excellent note taking interface. The company places huge focus on design and the user experience. Evernote listens to customer feedback and is constantly updating the app to make it better.
The WWF Together app is extremely beautiful. It places huge high-quality photos at the centre of the experience. You can experience and learn about endangered animals through interactive stories.
Procreate is an awesome painting app that uses technology to help create awesome art. The app is ridiculously fast, easy to use, and it just looks great.
Coda 2 is only for a certain type of person. The Mac-based app is for web coding. Despite having a special use case, the app is still beautifully designed and makes coding visual and easy.
Finish. is one of Apple's student selections. The productivity app look great and takes a new approach to managing to do lists.
Another student winner is photo app, Mosaic. The app lets you create awesome photo books quickly and easily. You can choose up to 20 photos and organise them into a book that will then be mailed to you for $20.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.