From Apple 2.0: From January to March, Apple’s CEO racked up $127,000 in expenses on his private Gulfstream V jet, according to the Form 10-Q Apple (AAPL) filed with the SEC on Wednesday.



Continue reading on Apple 2.0 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.