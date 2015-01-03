I Found My New Favourite iPhone Accessory

I sleep with my iPhone.

Don’t roll your eyes and pretend you haven’t done that before. Or that you don’t do it regularly. It’s pretty common. At least that’s what I’m telling myself.

Anyway, since ditching my iPad mini last year in favour of the iPhone 6 Plus, I use my phone in bed a lot more than I used to before going to sleep. I catch up with articles I saved to Pocket. I scroll through Twitter. I stream something on Netflix or Hulu.

Until last week, my phone would be almost dead by the time I woke up. Part of that was because I almost always fall asleep in the middle of a show on Netflix and it automatically moves to the next few episodes as I snooze.

It’s also because the Lightning cord that comes with the iPhone is too short to reach from under my nightstand to my bed.

But on Christmas my mum got me a two-meter long Lightning cable at the suggestion of an Apple Store employee.

It seems like a silly thing to get excited about, but it really has made things a lot better. Now, I can charge my phone and still use it in bed. I’m at 100% when I wake up.

I’m also considering buying one for the office. I have a standing desk, and the standard Lightning cord is too short to reach from my to my ear if the phone is plugged in and charging. (I’m over six feet tall.)

The downside: This thing is way too expensive at $US29. Cables are historically one of the most wickedly marked up tech accessories. Apple’s cable is no exception.

