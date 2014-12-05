Apple Is Building A $161 Million Theatre

City of Cupertino A rendering of Apple’s new campus.

Building permits have shed new light on what’s going to be inside Apple’s giant new “spaceship” campus in Cupertino.

Re/code is reporting, citing documents published by BuildZoom, that Apple’s new office will include a $US161 million private auditorium.

Apple has previously used public event spaces in the city of Cupertino for its big events. The company’s most recent announcement, the Apple Watch and iPhone 6 unveiling, took place at the Flint Center for Performing Arts.

But a building permit for the new Apple Campus shows that the company is investing $US161 million into building its very own event space.

Here’s the building permit for Apple’s new theatre:

Building its own venue means that Apple will be able to keep more control over its events. Executives like Tim Cook and Eddy Cue will be able to rehearse their speeches without worrying about venturing outside and being spotted by the public. Additionally, Apple can install a permanent livestream setup in the theatre, which should help prevent mishaps like the streaming troubles encountered during the iPhone 6 event.

