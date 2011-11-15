Apple Is Working On A Super-Thin 15-Inch Laptop

Photo: Dylan Love, Business Insider

Apple suppliers are currently shipping components for a super-thin 15-inch MacBook, reports DigiTimes.This points to Apple working on either a 15-inch MacBook Air or a thinner-than-usual 15-inch MacBook Pro, though we think the Air is far more likely.



DigiTimes’ sources indicate that this new computer may be ready for sale as soon as March next year.

This could have something to do with PC manufacturer Asus planning its own release of a new 15-inch machine at that same time.

