REPORT: Apple Will Start Producing A New 12-Inch MacBook Air That's Super Thin Early Next Year

Apple is reportedly preparing to start producing a new 12-inch MacBook Air in the first quarter of 2015, Taiwanese website Digitimes reports.

The new 12-inch MacBook may be even thinner than the MacBook Airs Apple currently sells (both models measure 0.68 inches deep), as Digitimes claims it will feature “a new chassis design to reduce the device’s overall thickness and weight.”

The report doesn’t include many other details about the new MacBook Air, but does claim that Intel’s Broadwell processor will power it.

If Apple does release a 12-inch MacBook Air, it would be the first time the company has offered that screen size option. Currently, you can choose to buy a MacBook Air in either 11-inch or 13-inch sizes.

It’s important to keep in mind that Digitimes isn’t always reliable when it comes to news regarding upcoming Apple products. The website cites sources from Apple’s “upstream supply chain,” but there have been several instances in the past in which the publication’s sources have been incorrect.

For example, Digitimes reported in June that Apple would release a 12-inch MacBook Air in the third quarter of 2014, but we have yet to see any such announcement.

Rumours about Apple’s 12-inch MacBook Air have been circulating for quite some time, although we have yet to hear any word from Apple. Previous reports suggested it will come with a Retina display just like Apple’s newer MacBook Pro laptops.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.