Apple May Release A New MacBook Air With A Super Sharp 12-Inch Screen This Year

Apple may release a 12-inch version of its MacBook Air in the third quarter of this year, according to a new report from DigiTimes first spotted by MacRumors.

This 12-inch version would be nearly identical to the 11-inch and 13-inch versions, but with some minor internal tweaks, the report says.

Digitimes doesn’t expect there to be any changes to the 11-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air laptops.

It’s important to keep in mind that DigiTimes’ reports aren’t always accurate and don’t always reflect Apple’s final products.

Often times, the publication cites anonymous sources from Apple’s supply chain, which means even if it’s legitimate information it’s subject to change.

Still, DigiTimes’ predictions are right on track with plugged in Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who also previously reported that Apple will release a 12-inch MacBook Air during Q3 2014.

The new MacBook Air is also expected to feature a Retina display, just like Apple’s newer MacBook Pro laptops. It could also potentially be thinner than the MacBook Airs available today.

It’s unclear exactly when or if Apple will release a new MacBook Air, but rumours have suggested that an update to the line is in store for quite some time. Previous reports have suggested that a new Retina display MacBook Air will launch in the near future, but it’s unclear if this is the same as the 12-inch rumoured model.

