Apple's Giant iPad May Be Coming In Mid-2015

Apple may release its rumoured 12.9-inch iPad in Q2 2015, according to a new report coming out of Taiwan. The company is reportedly considering releasing a third-generation iPad Mini at the same time, TechNews Taiwan reports (via PhoneArena).

The 12.9-inch iPad will reportedly run on a new A8X chip made by Apple. The X variants of Apple’s processors are known for improving graphics performance, as PhoneArena notes, which could be beneficial for a tablet of that size.

A 12.9-inch iPad has been rumoured to be in Apple’s pipeline for months, but those rumours suddenly became more credible when Bloomberg reported the same at the end of August. Bloomberg noted that this giant-size iPad would launch next year, but didn’t specify when.

If Apple does decide to release a 12.9-inch tablet, it would be much bigger than any iPad you’ve seen so far. The tablet would essentially be the same size as the screen on a 13-inch laptop.

In the meantime, Apple is also expected to unveil its successor to the 9.7-inch iPad Air next month.

