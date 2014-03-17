Apple Has Reportedly Shelved The Idea Of Making A 12-Inch IPad

Starting some time last year, there was a bunch of reports coming from the supply chain that Apple was thinking about making a 12-inch iPad.

This was a bit surprising since the iPad Mini was becoming the most popular iPad, suggesting that people preferred a low-cost, more easily carried iPad. Going with a 12-inch iPad ran counter to the emerging trend.

It looks like Apple has given up on the idea of a bigger iPad for now. (Assuming it was ever really in the works.)

DigiTimes reported on Friday Apple was “shelving” the big screen iPad. It doesn’t give any reason for Apple pausing the project.

If we had to guess, Apple would delay the big iPad because it’s focused on making a bigger iPhone, finishing the iWatch, and figuring out a new Apple TV. Apple likes to focus, and adding another big project would be a distraction. Also, who really wants a giant iPad?

