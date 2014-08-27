Apple Is Working On A Huge iPad That Will Launch Early Next Year

AP Apple VP Phil Schiller introducing the iPad Air, which has a 9.7-inch screen. The next iPad will have a 12.9-inch screen.

Apple is working on an even bigger version of the iPad that it plans to launch next year, Bloomberg reports.

The new iPad will have a 12.9-inch screen. Today’s iPad Air has a 9.7-inch screen. The iPad Mini has a 7.85-inch screen. The big-screen iPad will launch in the first quarter of 2015, according to the report.

There have been rumours throughout Apple’s supply chain for months that the company was working on a larger version of the iPad. Some people have been calling it the iPad Pro. However, this report from Bloomberg is the most solid evidence we’ve had yet of such a device.

Meanwhile, Apple’s iPad business has been pretty sluggish. iPad sales growth has been declining. Last quarter, unit sales were down 9% on a year-over-year basis.

This chart from Business Insider Intelligence will give you a good idea of how the iPad business is going for Apple:

One way Apple is trying to reinvigorate iPad sales is by selling the devices to large companies through its new partnership with IBM. IBM will use its salesforce to sell iPads to large enterprises. It will also make enterprise apps for the tablets.

Diversifying the iPad lineup with a larger model could help too. Apple is marketing iPads as productivity tools, and, in some cases, replacements for traditional laptops. A bigger screen and perhaps some sort of keyboard accessory could be a way to help push that narrative even further.

And yes, that’s very similar to what Microsoft is trying to do with its Surface Pro 3:

