10 Things Apple Must Do Now That It Has Announced The Verizon iPhone

After all the hard work is done, this man must be allowed to open a furniture store.

Last week, we published a story called “11 Things Apple Must Do In 2011.”This week, it crossed #1 off its list, by announcing the Verizon iPhone. (Now it just needs to sell 10 million of them to meet our forecast.)



So, what else does Apple need to do in 2011? We’re republishing those “other 10 things” in case you missed them the first time.

Don’t forget that Wall Street is expecting 35% revenue growth this fiscal year.

DONE: Launch the Verizon iPhone Now Apple just needs to sell 10 million of them to meet our forecast. It's definitely doable. Apple needs to fix Ping or shut it down Do you use Apple's -- uh -- social network, Ping? We don't know anyone who does. Apple could make Ping more useful by plugging it into non-music iTunes media, like apps and video. And by working out a deal with Facebook to bring in your friendships. That might get more people to use it. But right now, it's not doing much. So fix it or lose it. Open an Apple Store in Brooklyn Ever been to a café in Brooklyn? The laptops on the tables are 90% Macs. So why make everyone go into Manhattan for a Genius Bar date? Phil Schiller should start Tweeting like he means it Apple's marketing boss has actually been tweeting a bit as @pschiller. And he seems really into Instagram. (Maybe Apple will copy parts of it for the iOS 5 camera app? Or buy Instagram to do it?) Phil seems like he might actually be an interesting guy. And it could be neat to see regular tweets from someone high up on the food chain at Apple. So let's see some more tweets, Phil! Help the iAd succeed by mastering some of the softer sides of the ad business We've heard that while Apple's iAds are cool, the company still has some learning to do about relationship building with the ad industry. That stuff is important, and Apple's arrogance won't fly with arrogant ad execs, or 24-year-old media buyers, who would never get fired because they don't buy mobile. Move 25 million iPads in 2011 That's around twice Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster's estimate for 2010, which is almost 13 million iPads. Fix the iTunes cloud problem It's too clumsy to access our music from everywhere. The Internet exists. You bought Lala. And built a giant datacenter. Use these assets. We'll even let you keep the new iTunes icon if you do this for us. Retire the iPod classic for its 10th anniversary Apple introduced the iPod classic on Oct. 23, 2001. It's still shipping, spinning hard drive and all. Perhaps this will be the year that Apple retires the classic, and offers a large-capacity iPod touch to satisfy the folks who need more storage. Steal a big chunk of smartphone market share back from Google Android And fend off the Android and RIM tablets. Why does market share matter, and not just profits? Because this is a platform land grab for users and developers. This isn't a time when Apple should settle for JUST being the luxury high-end player. One way to do this is to let the U.S. carriers subsidise a low-end iPhone down to $0. Launch an Apple TV App Store The Mac App Store is launching this week. We'd love to see an Apple TV App Store by the end of the summer. With more than 1 million new Apple TVs sold already, it looks like there might actually be a user base worth coding for. Apple should open a furniture store! Apple's industrial design guru Jony Ive is way too good to just make computers. How about letting him loose on some household items so the rest of our stuff works and looks as good as our phone? This will probably be a crappier business than Apple's gadget business. But Apple can spin it as a 'return of shareholder value' through better living. Now, don't miss... Hands On With A Fake Chinese iPhone (PHOTOS)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.