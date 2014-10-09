A Rare Piece Of Apple History Is Being Auctioned Off Between $US300,000 And $US500,000

Apple’s first product was the Apple I computer, which was originally constructed by Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak back in 1976.

On Oct. 22, auction house Bonhams will give collectors the opportunity to purchase a vital part of the Apple 1, auctioning off a rare working Apple I motherboard that’s likely to sell for around $US400,000, according to Mashable.

The motherboard, which was built in Steve Jobs’ garage by Steve Wozniak, features the serial number “01-0070” and is believed to be part of the original batch of 50 Apple I computers sold to Byte Shop, one of the first computer retailers.

Bonhams is looking to fetch between $US300,000 and $US500,00 for the Apple I motherboard.

Bonhams will also be auctioning off a vintage flag from Apple’s European headquarters, which was flown until 1996. The flag is, said to be in “fine condition,” is expected to be auctioned off for between $US1,500 and $US2,500.

You can take a closer look at the motherboard and flag below.

