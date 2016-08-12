People are bidding over $250,000 for one of Apple's first 50 computers

In the summer of 1976, two young friends in Northern California agreed to sell 50 computers to a local store for $500 each.

After working for 10 days straight, they pulled it off. That computer went on to be known as the Apple-1, Apple Computer’s first product.

Those young men were Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs. And now, Apple is the most valuable public company in the world.

One of the computers they built during that time is now up for auction at Charitybuzz. It’s an early Apple-1, and the auctioneers think it might actually be a pre-production version. It’s one of perhaps 60 Apple-1 computers still in existence.

Currently, it’s going for $270,000 after three bids. But the auctioneer thinks the one-of-a-kind computer could be worth as much as $1,000,000.

Take a look:

