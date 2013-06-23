Christie's Will Auction The Original Apple Computer From 1977 And It's Expected To Sell For At Least $300,000

Steve Kovach

Christie’s auction house will start accepting bids on the Apple 1, the original Apple computer made by the company’s co-founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1977, on June 24.

The auction is online only and Christie’s says it expects the final bid to be between $300,000 and $500,000. As an added bonus, the computer is signed by Wozniak.

If you have deep pockets and want to bid, head to the Christie’s online auction centre on June 24.

Here’s what you’ll get:

apple 1 computer auction from christie's

Christie’s

