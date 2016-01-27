Apple has more than 1 billion devices online -- something it's never revealed before

There are more than a billion Apple devices being used around the world.

This includes iPhones, iPads, Macs, iPods, and Apple Watches.

Tim Cook made the announcement in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday.

“Our team delivered Apple’s biggest quarter ever, thanks to the world’s most innovative products and all-time record sales of iPhone, Apple Watch and Apple TV,” Cook said in the announcement. “The growth of our Services business accelerated during the quarter to produce record results, and our installed base recently crossed a major milestone of one billion active devices.”

This is the first time Apple has ever disclosed how many of its devices are in use.

Apple also reported earnings for last quarter that were generally in line with analyst expectations. The company sold slightly fewer iPhones than analysts expected.

