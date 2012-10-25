An Old Apple Computer Is About To Sell For More than $90,000

One of the first computers Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs built together is heading to auction, priced at about $90,000. This is the famed Apple 1.



Not only was it built by Woz’s own hands in in 1976, but it was the company’s first production computer. Jobs and Woz built and sold about 200 units.

They financed their creation by selling their most prized possessions, as the story goes: Jobs sold his VW van and Woz sold his HP-65 calculator to raise the money.

$90,000 is a relative bargain for a working Apple 1. The auctioneer really expects it to sell for between $155,000 and $250,000. Earlier this year, in New York, an Apple 1 sold for $374,500.

Then again, an Apple 1 listed at auction earlier this month didn’t sell at all, reports computer historian David Greelish on The Classic Computing Blog. The seller wanted at least $80,000, and the high bid came in around $51,000, Greelish says.

That model was broken. This Apple 1 still works, as the video below shows. Some of the parts are signed by Steve Wozniak, too.

If you want it, you’ll have until 1:00 a.m. Pacific on Nov. 24 to submit the winning bid.

Here’s the Apple 1 in action:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Don’t miss: The History Of Apple As Told By Its Website >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.