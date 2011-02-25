Apple Is Focused On Photo Sharing

Apple’s iPhoto Places is a location-based photo sharing feature similar to Facebook Places. Apple wants to trademark the word “Places,” reports Patently Apple.

Photo sharing is a key feature of Facebook and the social networking movement.



In order to keep pace with social networking trends, iPhoto has incorporated Facebook enhancements.

Apple also plans to add new photo features to the next generation iPhone and iPad.

